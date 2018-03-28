Two lawsuits filed over letting fake police officer in Ohio school

By Published:
(CREDIT: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

AKRON, OH (AP) — Two parents are suing an Ohio school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake “scared straight” program into their children’s elementary school.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a $25 million federal lawsuit was filed this week by a former student’s father. A similar $24 million lawsuit was filed last week by another former student’s mother. The parents and children aren’t named.

The lawsuits against the Akron school district say the children’s constitutional rights were violated and the district didn’t provide a safe environment.

Christopher Hendon was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including kidnapping.

The district isn’t commenting on the lawsuits. It previously acknowledged staff failed to confirm whether Hendon was an officer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s