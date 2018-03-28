Two Men Make History to Become the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders

Two men are making history by becoming the first male cheerleaders in the NFL.

Quinton Peron and Napolean Jinnies are two classically trained dancers who have officially joined the ranks of the Los Angeles Rams cheerleading squad.

“I am speechless,” Jinnies said in an interview moments after learning he had made the team.

While other football teams have male stunt teams, the pair will be the first men to dance alongside women on an NFL cheerleading team, reports said.

“They really just fit the bill to be a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader,” Rams cheer captain Emily Leibert told Good Morning America Wednesday. “They are intelligent. They are eloquent. They are more than qualified to be ambassadors out in the community.”

The contenders had to go through two rounds of preliminary auditions, an interview, three rehearsals and a final audition to make the 40-member squad.

“I cried,” Peron said in an interview. “[I] am ready for this journey.”

RELATED STORIES



How to Dance Like a Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader





New Orleans Saints Cheerleader Claims She Was Fired for Posing in Racy Bodysuit





Nancy Kerrigan Teaches New England Patriots Cheerleaders How to Skate

