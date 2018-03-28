YouTuber ImJayStation Streams Arrest At Disney Park After He Says Bag Disappeared At Security Checkpoint

A prominent YouTuber who boasts some 1.8 million subscribers recently live streamed his own arrest at a Disney World theme park.

ImJayStation, AKA Jason Ethier, was at Epcot Center in Orlando on Sunday when he says his bag of video equipment went into an X-ray machine and never appeared at the other end of the security checkpoint.

planned to stream live video once inside Epcot on Sunday and recorded Ethier walking through the metal detector.

Ethier and fellow YouTuber JamesTheFam planned to stream live video once inside Epcot on Sunday and recorded Ethier walking through the metal detector, ClickOrlando reports.

In a video posted on JamesTheFam’s Twitter page, a security guard warns them to stop recording. “We don’t take photos of security at Walt Disney World,” the guard said.

Shortly thereafter, Ethier said his camera equipment and cash failed to appear at the other end of the X-ray machine.

According to deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Ethier then became “irate” and was “verbally aggressive.”

“The security manager then told Mr. Ethier to leave the property because he started to film their security officers and the baggage check which is a violation of Walt Disney World policy,” the police report said.

In a video clip, Ethier can be seen on the ground in handcuffs. He was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.

Deputies say Ethier was told several times that his bag had not been stolen but had been accidentally taken to lost and found. The bag was reportedly recovered shortly after the incident.

According to ClickOrlando, Ethier said he has attempted to pick up the bag from the sheriff’s office and was told it’s being held in the evidence room for several days.

In a video posted to YouTube, Ethier discussed the incident and wrote: “I was robbed and then arrested at disney world after having my items stolen when i gave them to security!! Do not go to disney world or disney land ever!!”

InsideEdition.com has reached out to Walt Disney World for comment.

RELATED STORIES



Mom Pleads for Help Finding Necklace Containing Daughter’s Ashes That She Lost





Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Goes to Disney to Celebrate Super Bowl Win





Disney Star Adam Hicks, Girlfriend Behind ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Armed Robberies: Cops

