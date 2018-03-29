2018 Easton Movies by Moonlight lineup announced

By Published:
This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." (Disney via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2018 Easton Movies by Moonlight series has been announced!

The outdoor movie experience at the Easton Town Center will kick off June 5 and will be held every Tuesday through August 28.

Movies include Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and more.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring popcorn, pillows and blankets!

Movies by Moonlight complete list: 

June 5 – The Wizard of Oz

June 12 – The Emoji Movie

June 19 – The Muppets

June 26 – Despicable Me

There will not be a movie on July 3, for Independence Day.

July 10 – Paddington 2

July 17 – Coco

July 24 – Elf

July 31 – The LEGO Movie

August 7 – Wonder

August 14 – Sherlock Gnomes

August 21 – Peter Rabbit

August 28 – Beauty and the Beast

