2018 Easton Movies by Moonlight lineup announced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2018 Easton Movies by Moonlight series has been announced!
The outdoor movie experience at the Easton Town Center will kick off June 5 and will be held every Tuesday through August 28.
Movies include Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and more.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring popcorn, pillows and blankets!
Movies by Moonlight complete list:
June 5 – The Wizard of Oz
June 12 – The Emoji Movie
June 19 – The Muppets
June 26 – Despicable Me
There will not be a movie on July 3, for Independence Day.
July 10 – Paddington 2
July 17 – Coco
July 24 – Elf
July 31 – The LEGO Movie
August 7 – Wonder
August 14 – Sherlock Gnomes
August 21 – Peter Rabbit
August 28 – Beauty and the Beast