Austin bomber was a ‘domestic terrorist,’ police chief says

By Published: Updated:
FILE -- Austin Police Chief Brian Manley briefs the media, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in the Austin suburb of Round Rock, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, TX (AP) — The Austin police chief says a “domestic terrorist” set off a series of explosions that killed two people and severely wounded four others in the Texas capital.

Chief Brian Manley had previously hesitated to label the bombings domestic terrorism, citing the ongoing investigation.

But at a meeting Thursday on the police and community response to the bombings, Manley labeled the accused bomber a “domestic terrorist for what he did to us.”

Mark Conditt blew himself up as authorities approached on March 21. He had planted bombs that terrorized Austin for weeks.

Manley previously called Conditt a “very troubled young man,” drawing criticism that the bomber would have been labeled a terrorist more quickly if he had not been a white man.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s