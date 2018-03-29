Carnival Cruise Line Offers Boy a Free Cruise in Exchange for His Snapchat Name

A Virginia boy has been offered a free cruise. All he has to do is give up his Snapchat handle.

Carnival Cruise Line super-fan Darian Lipscomb, 15, was invited by the company to set sail on the inaugural voyage of the new Carnival Horizon ship for a small price.

The Prospect resident’s handle on Snapchat is @CarnivalCruise and the cruise line wants it as their own.

Company reps took a trip to Virginia to personally surprise Darian with the offer.

Trucks with advertisements for the cruise line and posters were spotted with photos of former basketball player and company CFO (chief fun officer), Shaquille O’Neal.

Some of the ads said, “Honk if you know Darian,” “Hey Darian, It’s Shaq. I’ve got an offer for you” and “@CarnivalCruise… Really wish we took that one, Darian.”

The company even showed up to his home to personally offer the trip to Darian and his family.

The new Carnival Horizon is set to depart this year, and will feature new restaurants including Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse and Brewhouse created by celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, and the cruise line’s first teppanyaki restaurant.

The ship will also have a Dr. Seuss theme as well as a new SkyRide that guests can suspend and race on a bike track that goes around half of the boat.

Darian and his family will depart on their 14-day cruise to Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, March 31.

