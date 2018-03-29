Cynthia Nixon, Hoda Kotb and Karen McDougal All Wear Same Blue Dress on TV

They’re all saying yes to the dress!

A trio of stars has worn the same blue dress during major media moments over the past week.

First, former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal wore the dress as she spoke about her alleged affair with Donald Trump on CNN last week. The president has denied the affair took place.

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon then donned the same chic dress while announcing her candidacy for governor of New York at a kick-off event in Brooklyn last week.

Then, “Today” show host Hoda Kotb also picked the outfit for Wednesday morning’s show.

The aquamarine dress by Karen Millen sells for $350.

“It’s simple, it’s sophisticated and polished, but it’s not boring,” said fashion and style expert Brooke Jaffe. “It’s in this beautiful blue color and the cut out of the neckline really draws attention to the face and what the wearer is saying.”

She added, “[The] fabric fits like a glove on a lot of different body types.”

