Cynthia Nixon, Hoda Kotb and Karen McDougal All Wear Same Blue Dress on TV

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

They’re all saying yes to the dress!

A trio of stars has worn the same blue dress during major media moments over the past week.

First, former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal wore the dress as she spoke about her alleged affair with Donald Trump on CNN last week. The president has denied the affair took place.

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon then donned the same chic dress while announcing her candidacy for governor of New York at a kick-off event in Brooklyn last week.

Then, “Today” show host Hoda Kotb also picked the outfit for Wednesday morning’s show.

The aquamarine dress by Karen Millen sells for $350.

“It’s simple, it’s sophisticated and polished, but it’s not boring,” said fashion and style expert Brooke Jaffe. “It’s in this beautiful blue color and the cut out of the neckline really draws attention to the face and what the wearer is saying.”

She added, “[The] fabric fits like a glove on a lot of different body types.”

RELATED STORIES


Cynthia Nixon Isn’t the First Entertainer to Run for Office


The Wild Tahoe Weekend Where Trump Allegedly Hosted Karen McDougal, Met Stormy Daniels


What Karen McDougal’s Body Language Said About Her Message to Melania Trump

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s