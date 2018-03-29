COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When you think of Easter, many people immediately think of the Easter bunny.

Some families will buy a rabbit to keep as a pet around this time of year, not realizing they require just as much work and commitment as a dog would.

After dogs and cats, rabbits are the third most surrendered pet. Before you get a bunny, make sure to do your research first.

“We are always full,” said Pat Barron with the Ohio House Rabbit Rescue. “We get three or four calls a day of people either that want to surrender them or people that people see them running around outside.”

Ohio House Rabbit Rescue is the only adoption facility just for bunnies in the State of Ohio.

Barron, president of the board of directors, said at any given time they have 35-40 rabbits ready for adoption.

“We really encourage folks around Easter to really do your research, make sure a rabbit’s the right pet for you and if at all possible try to get one from a rescue because we know our rabbits, they’re healthy, they’re spay/neutered and you’re saving a life at the same time,” she said.

Barron said rabbits and young children don’t often mix. As prey animals, they don’t like to be held.

“It really needs to be the adult’s pet and not the child’s pet,” she said. “It usually takes folks a while to understand that maybe they made a mistake by getting a rabbit and usually it’s because they’ve gotten it at a pet store and it’s not spay/neutered.”

But, for the right family, she said rabbits are great pets.

Julie Schram is a volunteer at the Columbus House Rabbit Society and also fosters bunnies.

“Rabbits are not just for Easter, that’s why we encourage with the ‘Make Mine Chocolate (campaign)’ to get a chocolate rabbit or stuffed rabbit because that’s a lot easier that way and the chocolate rabbits taste really good,” she said.

Schram said bunnies should live in a 4×4 enclosure and you should always get down on their level to interact with them.

“You do need to bunny-proof your house, so that your rabbit doesn’t get into things like your cords and your wires,” she said. “It’s a family pet. It’s a huge commitment.”

Places to adopt rabbits:

– Ohio House Rabbit Rescue

– Columbus House Rabbit Society

– Columbus Humane