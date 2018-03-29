Doorbell camera captures creepy snake slithering up front door

SPRING, TX (WCMH) – A Texas woman is sharing her video of a creepy midnight crawler.

Allison Keller of Spring, Texas says she was inside her home Tuesday when she got an alert from her doorbell camera about someone at the front door.

She checked the camera using her phone and saw a large snake hanging on the door.

For a few minutes, the snake is seen crawling on the door, falling off and then crawling back up.

A reptile expert with the Chicago Zoological Society who viewed the video says it’s likely a rat snake, one of dozens of species common in Texas. Most, like the rat snake, are not venomous.