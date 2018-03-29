West Columbus shooting leaves one person in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:49pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Scott Street on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel West Hospital in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate.
