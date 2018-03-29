COLUMBUS (WCMH) — What if there was a pill you took every day to prevent you from getting an illness you were at risk for?

This week is LGBT Health Awareness Week, and healthcare provider Equitas believes there is a tool in the fight against HIV that is being dramatically underused. This as the virus continues to spread.

Michael Alexander is a 25-year-old Columbus man who every few months comes to Equitas Health, not because he is sick, but for a different kind of prescription.

“She was like, ‘we offer it here’ and I was like, ‘sign me up!’”

It’s a once-daily pill that is up to 99% effective at preventing him from getting HIV.

“A lot of people don’t know about it, and it’s kind of shocking,” Alexander said.

It’s called Truvada, or more commonly PREP.

“PREP stands for Pre-exposure prophylaxis, and refers to taking a pill every day to prevent HIV infection,” Jessica Sherman, a nurse practitioner with Equitas Health in Columbus said.

PREP has been around for several years, but Sherman believes it’s drastically under-prescribed.

“One of the number one things I hear is, ‘My other doctor didn’t know anything about it.’” Sherman said.

The CDC reports that up to 1.2 million Americans could benefit from PREP, but after about six years on the market, only about 80 thousand Americans are on it.

“We need to do a better job of getting more people on this medication,” Sherman added. Sherman said those at risk include those with multiple sex partners who have recently had sexually transmitted disease, men who have sex with men are also at a higher risk.

All while new HIV infections continue to grow.

In Ohio, nearly 1,000 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2016, with Franklin County carrying nearly double the infection rate.

“It’s happening and we need to talk about it,” Sherman said.

Cost and access are the biggest hurdles for many patients.

“PREP can be expensive,” Sherman said. Before insurance costs for a 30-day supply of the medication can reach $1500 dollars a month. Equitas Health has plans to help people with no or limited insurance. The supplier of the medication also offers a co-pay card.

The other obstacle is awareness, “I tell everyone I know that it could affect,” Alexander said.

The Short North hairstylist says he often tells clients he thinks may benefit, in the hopes of bringing the disease to a stop, “In one generation we could end a pandemic, I think that’s super cool and a really powerful statement,” Alexander said.

You can learn more about PREP and other HIV prevention at AIDS Walk Ohio, coming up on April 14th at McPherson Commons at 9:00 am. NBC 4 will be there along with 4’s Army to help raise money in the fight against HIV and AIDS.