Vietnam War Veterans Day honors those who answered the call to serve

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — March 29 has been designated Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor those who answered the call to serve and sacrifice.

On March 29, 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.

PHOTOS: Honor Flight Columbus

And each year since that day, it’s been recognized through state resolutions as a holiday, according to HolidaysCalendar.com.

However it didn’t become a national holiday until 2017, when President Donald Trump officially designated March 29 as the date to honor the men and women veterans of the Vietnam War.

The day also recognizes those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict. More than 58,000 U.S. military personnel died during the Vietnam War, with more than 40,000 killed in action.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s