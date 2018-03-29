Vietnam War Veterans Day honors those who answered the call to serve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — March 29 has been designated Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor those who answered the call to serve and sacrifice.

On March 29, 1973, the last United States combat troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam War.

And each year since that day, it’s been recognized through state resolutions as a holiday, according to HolidaysCalendar.com.

However it didn’t become a national holiday until 2017, when President Donald Trump officially designated March 29 as the date to honor the men and women veterans of the Vietnam War.

The day also recognizes those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict. More than 58,000 U.S. military personnel died during the Vietnam War, with more than 40,000 killed in action.