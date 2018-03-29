JEFFERSON CO., OH (WCMH) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a drunk driver.

The JCSO said on Facebook that Deputy Thompson was hit while on routine patrol on State Route 43 at 3:30 Thursday morning.

Thompson was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was released some time later, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was more than three times over the legal Blood Alcohol Content limit, and was not injured. His or her name has not been released.