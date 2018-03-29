Joe Biden regrets talking about fighting Pres. Trump

By Published:
FILE- In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a conference in Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden regrets saying he’d “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump if they were in high school for how he treats women.

In a “Pod Save America” interview released Wednesday, the Democrat said “I shouldn’t have said what I said.”

At a University of Miami rally against sexual assault last week, Biden cited lewd comments that Republican candidate Trump made in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape about grabbing women without their permission.

The 75-year-old made similar comments in the closing days of the 2016 campaign.

Trump tweeted: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy.”

Biden said he should not have brought it up again. He said “I don’t want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s