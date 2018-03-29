Lawsuit claims CVS revealed HIV status of 6,000 people

DAYTON, OH (AP) — CVS Health is facing a federal lawsuit claiming the company unintentionally revealed the HIV status of up to 6,000 Ohio residents though a prescription mailing.

The Dayton Daily News reports the lawsuit filed last week claims a letter that had information about getting HIV prescriptions though a CVS program was sent to about 6,000 participants in the state’s HIV Drug Assistance Program between July and August 2017.

CVS says the letter’s envelope window was intended to include a reference code for the assistance program, not the recipient’s health status.

The lawsuit says the company was aware of the issue months ago and did not notify those affected or federal authorities.

Three unidentified HIV-positive plaintiffs are seeking class action status and a jury trial.