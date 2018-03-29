Local proclamation recognizes Vietnam veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Vietnam War was the longest conflict in American history. Spanning two decades and deploying 500,000 military men and women, it left a deep wound in our country.

It was exactly 45 years ago when American troops came home from Vietnam and Jeff Hall, the Mayor of Newark proclaimed Thursday March 29, National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.

“We had the men and women over there fighting hard without support every day from the American citizens and that was tough for them,” Mayor Hall said as he read the proclamation.

Four local Vietnam War veterans who have known each other there whole life gathered together at Newark’s Elks Lodge to talk about their time in Vietnam and to see the Mayor’s proclamation thanking them for their service.

They said their reception home was less than welcoming.

“When I came back in 1967 we landed in Travis AFB and we went to Oakland AFB and there were protesters out there,” said Kenny “Gabby” Warner. He served with the Army from 1963 – 67. Part of that time he was a member of the 101st Airborne.

“Well my friends will tell you when we got home for years we hid, we weren’t proud,” Warner said.

Dave Walz is another 101st Airborne soldier who said served in Vietnam in the late 60s. He said it wasn’t just the protests that were different from today’s returning troops. “When you can home then there were no programs to decompress, because in many cases you came home alone, you didn’t have your buddies,” Walz said. He said PTSD was not recognized until the 80s, too late for many Vietnam Veterans.

“At the end of my one-year-tour I couldn’t believe I survived it,” Walz said. “We took a lot of casualties out in the field, so when I made it on the plane to come home it was an unbelievable relief.”

Troops returning from Vietnam did not get the respect shown to troops today.

“It is a lot different today and I am glad to see it. I am proud of troops that serve today and they deserve the recognition,” Walz said. Mayor Hall said this proclamation was just another way to show Vietnam veterans they truly are appreciated.

Warner said there were other differences in the average age of troops serving in Vietnam compared to World War II.

“We had several kids in my outfit that were 17, we had one who was 16-years-old. I also had one with me who was 17 when he got killed.” Warner said.

Respect shown to Vietnam veterans has grown over the decades as American’s realize troops serving there were doing what their country asked of them.

Those four veterans said they went in the country as 17 to 20-year-old young men and are now in their 70s.