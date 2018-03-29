Meghan Markle Dons a Crown to Become Queen for a Day in 1990 Home Video

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Long before her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed just how well she fit the part.

Recently unearthed home video shows the “Suits” actress when she was just 8 years old, wearing a gold crown and pretending to be a queen during a backyard play in Los Angeles.

Mimicking a clapperboard, she says, “I’m your Royal Highness, take one!”

Her friends play her royal court, tending to her every whim. When one asks her if there’s anything they can do for her, she responds, “Yes. Make 900,000 cookies … and sew me a nice dress.”

After giving her royal court a break, she shouts, “10-minute break is up! Faster sewing! Faster cooking!”

One friend compliments “your Highness” on a “great party.”

“I’m so glad you’re enjoying it,” she tells them.

In another home video, Meghan wears a frilly dress for a birthday party and gets a balloon sculpture from a clown, but she’s not impressed.

“Meghan, are you bored?” someone asks her.

“Yes,” she responds.

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19.

RELATED STORIES

Who Are the Queen’s Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren?


Meghan Markle Has First Dress Fitting, 2 Months Before Royal Wedding


See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look-Alikes in First Look at Upcoming Lifetime Movie

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s