COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen leaving school Thursday.

Joshua Preest was last seen in the area of Hilltonia Middle School at 2345 W. Mound Street around 3pm Thursday.

Police say he was supposed to go home with his guardians, but walked off instead.

Preest is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’5″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing green camo pants and a black jacket. He may be wearing black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.