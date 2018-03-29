Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafazi Returns to Pakistan For First Time Since Taliban Attack

Malala Yousafazai returned to her native Pakistan Thursday for the first time since Taliban militants shot her in the head for daring to go to school.

Now 20, Malala was 15 when terrorists boarded her school bus and attacked her for saying publicly that girls deserved an education.

She received a standing ovation at the United Nations in 2013, when she said, “The thought they would change my aims and stop my ambitions. But nothing changed in my life except this: weakness, fear and hopelessness died. Strength, power and courage was born.”

One year later she became the youngest person to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize, sharing it Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian advocate for exploited children.

On Thursday, she wept as she returned to her country.

She was honored by Prime Minister Shalhid Khaqan Abbasi at his home in the capital of Islamabad. Speaking English and her native Urdu, Malala said she dreamed of “returning to Pakistan and living here in peace and without any fear.”

Her foundation, the Malala Fund, is working to bring education to children, she said. “God willing, Pakistan, the future of Pakistan, lies in its people,” she said.

The prime minister took to Twitter to welcome Malala.

Pakistan’s daughter and the global symbol of female education is back in Pakistan. Welcome home @Malala. pic.twitter.com/2hjphMtZsJ — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) March 29, 2018

