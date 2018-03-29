Non-stop rain slowing down major pothole repairs

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) – Potholes are pushing drivers to their limits. Joel Hafner is one of them.

“It’s bad. We hit one really big one coming out. There was no way of avoiding it, it takes up half the lane,” said Hafner.

All that knocking caused Hafner to stop and fill his tires with air.

NBC4 first told you about the pothole problem along 71 between Stringtown Road and Interstate 270 Wednesday. At least eight cars had tires blown or rims damaged from hitting potholes. ODOT said it temporarily patched many of those holes but it’s not able to make permanent fixes due to rain.

Phones ring non stop at capital towing and recovery. Rich Fulk said more than 100 calls today and roughly 35 percent of those calls were from potholes in others spots on the highway.

“Along 71 there has been a string of flat tires. I know the other morning they had to have police others due to, there was a numerous amount of cars that ended up causing a lot of delays,” said Fulk.

Luckily Hafner didn’t need Fulk’s services. He said he’s keeping a close eye out until the potholes are permanently fixed.

“Hopefully they can repair them soon. I get with the rain, it’s harder to pack in the concrete and stuff like that. It won’t stick,” said Hafner.