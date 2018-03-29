Pilots say they spotted UFOs while flying over Arizona

(WCMH) — Two commercial pilots in Arizona reported seeing an unidentified object fly over them in Arizona, according to radio transmissions released by the FAA.

“Was anybody, uh, above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?” a pilot asked the regional air traffic controller on February 24.

“Negative,” air traffic control replied.

“Okay,” the pilot said. “Something did.”

“A UFO!” someone replies.

“Yeah,” the pilot says while laughing.

A few minutes later, the same air traffic controller asked another pilot to report if anything was passing over him.

“American 1095, uh, let me know if, uh, anything pass over you here in the next, uh, 15 miles,” the FAA controller said.

“Let you know if anything passes over?” the pilot asked.

“Affirmative,” the controller responded

A short time later, that pilot reported seeing something as well.

“It’s American 1095. Yeah, something just passed over us,” the pilot said. “I don’t know what it was, but at least two-three thousand feet above us. Yeah, it passed right over the top of us.”

American Airlines referred all questions to the FAA, according to CNN.

“We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons,” an FAA spokesperson said.