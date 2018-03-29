COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NCAA Final Four is a place where dreams come true, not just for the players in the game, but for the little girls whose dreams are to make it on the big court someday.

Peyton Hanna is a nine-year-old from Plain City, Ohio. She loves to play basketball.

“I like foul shots,” said Peyton.

She was practically born with a basketball in her hand.

“When I was little I liked playing basketball. My dad had this little hoop for me and I would shoot on it,” she says.

Following in her dad’s footsteps, Peyton wants to put on a scarlet and grey jersey one day.

“I want to go to Ohio State University and play basketball,” says Peyton.

Peyton feels like she’s stepped into a dream, watching all the preparation for the NCAA Women’s Final Four and being in the presence of former college basketball and WNBA players. Peyton met Helen Darling, a Columbus native, who played in the NCAA Women’s Final Four at Penn State University and is a former WNBA player.

“Every woman has a different story, a different journey. And so for a young girl to just be around the different people they might find that one player that has the same adversity or journey they are going through,” said Darling.

For Peyton, it’s simple, She just wants to be like dad.

“My hope for her would be over the next three years is that we try a lot of different things she likes. Make friendships and really value the enjoyment of the game and enjoyment of the process,” said Eric Hanna, Peyton’s dad.