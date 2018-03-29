Plain City 9-year-old gets to meet Columbus native and former WNBA player

By Published: Updated:
Peyton Hanna meets former WNBA player Helen Darling.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NCAA Final Four is a place where dreams come true, not just for the players in the game, but for the little girls whose dreams are to make it on the big court someday.

Peyton Hanna is a nine-year-old from Plain City, Ohio. She loves to play basketball.

“I like foul shots,” said Peyton.

She was practically born with a basketball in her hand.

“When I was little I liked playing basketball. My dad had this little hoop for me and I would shoot on it,” she says.

Following in her dad’s footsteps, Peyton wants to put on a scarlet and grey jersey one day.

“I want to go to Ohio State University and play basketball,” says Peyton.

Peyton feels like she’s stepped into a dream, watching all the preparation for the NCAA Women’s Final Four and being in the presence of former college basketball and WNBA players. Peyton met Helen Darling, a Columbus native, who played in the NCAA Women’s Final Four at Penn State University and is a former WNBA player.

“Every woman has a different story, a different journey. And so for a young girl to just be around the different people they might find that one player that has the same adversity or journey they are going through,” said Darling.

For Peyton, it’s simple, She just wants to be like dad.

“My hope for her would be over the next three years is that we try a lot of different things she likes. Make friendships and really value the enjoyment of the game and enjoyment of the process,” said Eric Hanna, Peyton’s dad.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s