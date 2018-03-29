Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says homicide detectives are on scene of a fatal shooting on East 26th Avenue in Linden.

According to CPD, a male was found lying behind the home at 1524 E. 26th Ave. He was pronounced dead at 8:46am Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or dsicilian@columbuspolice.org.

HAPPENING NOW 3/29/18@11am: Homicide detectives are on scene a fatal shooting in Linden, 1524 E. 26th Ave. A male was laying in the rear of this address. Pronounced deceased at 8:46am. Anyone with info on this case is asked to contact CPD:645-4730 or dsicilian@columbuspolice.org. pic.twitter.com/EF2IhI74k5 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 29, 2018

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.