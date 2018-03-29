Homicide detectives investigating after body found in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says homicide detectives are on scene of a fatal shooting on East 26th Avenue in Linden.
According to CPD, a male was found lying behind the home at 1524 E. 26th Ave. He was pronounced dead at 8:46am Thursday.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or dsicilian@columbuspolice.org.
