Police: Kentucky officer shot and killed by man impersonating officer

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a police officer dead in Hopkinsville, Kentucky Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. on Paulette Court in Hopkinsville.

Christian County EMA officials said that police are actively searching are currently searching for suspect James Decoursey.

James Decoursey

Officers said that Decoursey was pretending to be a police officer when he pulled over the off-duty officer, while he was in his personal vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the off-duty Hopkinsville officer was shot and killed.

The 35-year-old then stole a white Chevy pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 2070GH.

The search for Decoursey continues.

