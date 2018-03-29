Police: Kentucky officer shot and killed by man impersonating officer

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a police officer dead in Hopkinsville, Kentucky Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. on Paulette Court in Hopkinsville.

Christian County EMA officials said that police are actively searching are currently searching for suspect James Decoursey.

Officers said that Decoursey was pretending to be a police officer when he pulled over the off-duty officer, while he was in his personal vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the off-duty Hopkinsville officer was shot and killed.

The 35-year-old then stole a white Chevy pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 2070GH.

The search for Decoursey continues.

Breaking-No info has been received indicating the suspected cop killer is in the Evansville area, but he may have traveled north from Hopkinsville KY. He is in a WHITE TRUCK W/ Kentucky plate 2070GH. Armed and Dangerous. Call 911 if you see the truck or the suspect. https://t.co/Q8qOkXA8DS — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 30, 2018

Sad news out of Kentucky this evening. An off-duty Hopkinsville Police Officer was shot & killed after he was pulled over by a person impersonating a police officer. Suspect is still at large. My thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family & with the Hopkinsville Police. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 30, 2018