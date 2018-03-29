Police: Kentucky officer shot and killed by man impersonating officer

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a police officer dead in Hopkinsville, Kentucky Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. on Paulette Court in Hopkinsville.
Christian County EMA officials said that police are actively searching are currently searching for suspect James Decoursey.
Officers said that Decoursey was pretending to be a police officer when he pulled over the off-duty officer, while he was in his personal vehicle.
Shortly afterward, the off-duty Hopkinsville officer was shot and killed.
The 35-year-old then stole a white Chevy pickup truck with Kentucky license plate 2070GH.
The search for Decoursey continues.