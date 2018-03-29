Queen Elizabeth Attends Traditional Maundy Church Service Without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II presented Maundy Thursday coins at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, but arrived on her own after her husband, Prince Philip, reportedly had trouble with his hip.

Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday, is commemorated the day before Good Friday. It honors the Last Supper, as told in the Bible. Her Majesty distributed coin purses to pensioners in appreciation of their community service.

The events date to the 13th century, when King John handed out clothes and money.

The Queen is usually accompanied by her husband, but he opted out because of a hip ailment. The Duke of Edinburgh, 96, retired last May from his official duties, but remains on the board of several organizations.

Queen Elizabeth turns 92 next month. She appeared in good spirits as she hand out bags of specially minted Maundy money.

Thursday’s service was held in the same chapel where Prince Harry is scheduled to wed American Meghan Markle on May 19.

RELATED STORIES

Meghan Markle’s Family Tree: See Photos of Her Relatives



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Choose American Baker Claire Ptak for Royal Wedding Cake





Meghan Markle Baptized Into Church of England Ahead of Royal Wedding

