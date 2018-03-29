Rain, cold will persist for parts of Easter and Passover weekend

By Published: Updated:
Flood Watch over the Easter and Passover holidays.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Easter and Passover holidays are coming up beginning on Friday, though the weather has been less than ideal for travel lately–dreary, foggy at times, and periodic soaking rain.

There is weather lore associated with Easter: the most famous saying, “If it rains on Easter Sunday, it will rain the next seven Sundays in a row,” suggests a repeating pattern, but weather records don’t bear this out.

The good news is Easter will be dry; the not-so-good news is that you will be wearing a heavier coat to stay warm!

The cause for our current damp pattern is a southwesterly flow of moist air, which has raised the temperature above normal after an unseasonably cold third week of March. Readings will finally edge into the low 60s Thursday afternoon–that has happened on only one other occasion this month (March 19).

Look for a frontal wave to bring periods of rain into the early morning hours of Good Friday, with another half-inch to an inch across the Buckeye State. The Flood Watch for southeastern Ohio has been extended until 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon as a precaution.

Finally, drier and noticeably cooler air will arrive early on Friday, providing much improved travel conditions for Good Friday and the start of Passover at sundown.

A strong cold front will cross the region Saturday night, with evening showers that could end as a few snowflakes for Easter sunrise (7:18 a.m. in Columbus). Look for a blustery and cold Easter Sunday, with morning readings below freezing and a biting wind chill for April, and afternoon temperatures struggling to surpass 40 degrees.

Another cold blast could follow by the middle of next week, so spring is still some distance away, even with an occasional mild spell in early April.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s