Rain, cold will persist for parts of Easter and Passover weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –The Easter and Passover holidays are coming up beginning on Friday, though the weather has been less than ideal for travel lately–dreary, foggy at times, and periodic soaking rain.

There is weather lore associated with Easter: the most famous saying, “If it rains on Easter Sunday, it will rain the next seven Sundays in a row,” suggests a repeating pattern, but weather records don’t bear this out.

The good news is Easter will be dry; the not-so-good news is that you will be wearing a heavier coat to stay warm!

The cause for our current damp pattern is a southwesterly flow of moist air, which has raised the temperature above normal after an unseasonably cold third week of March. Readings will finally edge into the low 60s Thursday afternoon–that has happened on only one other occasion this month (March 19).

Look for a frontal wave to bring periods of rain into the early morning hours of Good Friday, with another half-inch to an inch across the Buckeye State. The Flood Watch for southeastern Ohio has been extended until 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon as a precaution.

Finally, drier and noticeably cooler air will arrive early on Friday, providing much improved travel conditions for Good Friday and the start of Passover at sundown.

A strong cold front will cross the region Saturday night, with evening showers that could end as a few snowflakes for Easter sunrise (7:18 a.m. in Columbus). Look for a blustery and cold Easter Sunday, with morning readings below freezing and a biting wind chill for April, and afternoon temperatures struggling to surpass 40 degrees.

Another cold blast could follow by the middle of next week, so spring is still some distance away, even with an occasional mild spell in early April.