Set in Columbus, ‘Ready Player One’ full of Ohio connections

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Steven Spielberg film, Ready Player One, is set in Columbus almost thirty years in the future.

There was a celebration of the movie’s debut at the Gateway Film Center. The “once-in-a-lifetime” event showcased gaming, virtual reality, drones, art, and tons of other fun activities.

It gave people like Aalyiah Watts the opportunity to experience the movie before she actually saw it.

“I remembering seeing the preview like a really long time ago and I was planning on going to see it with my friends,” said Watts. “It’s cool to see that Columbus, Ohio is recognized in the media again like with a released movie.”

There are more Ohio connections.

The book’s author Ernest Cline is from Ashland, and the movie’s director, Spielberg was born in Cincinnati.

As for Columbus, Ohio native Kyle Yonut, he is happy he was able to experience this movie on the big screen and in virtual reality.

“That movie’s incredible,” said Yonut. “It’s like you’re in a whole other world it’s cool.”

The movie and the series of events that happened at the Gateway Film Center gave fans in Columbus another way to look at this city many call home.