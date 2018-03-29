Shadowbox Live founder Stev Guyer dies after battle with cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shadowbox Live announced that its founder, Stev Guyer, died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer.

The Columbus-based theater troupe says information on a public memorial will be available soon.

“Not surprisingly, he was a rock star until the very end,” Shadowbox wrote on Facebook.

Any condolences or letters of support can be sent to Shadowbox Live’s offices: 503 S Front, STE 260, Columbus, OH 43215.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stev Innovation Fund can be made at http://www.shadowboxlive.org/s-innovation-fund. Shadowbox Life is a non-profit performance troupe and has been in existence for more than 25 years.