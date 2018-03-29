‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Linked to Alleged Sex Trafficking Cult Leader

Two former stars of the hit TV series “Smallville” allegedly used their celebrity status to recruit young women for a sex cult, according to a published report.

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack signed up with self-help guru Keith Raniere, leader of the NXIVM (pronounced Nexium) group, based in upstate New York.

Mack played a high school student with a secret crush on a young Superman, played by Welling. Kreuk played Clark Kent’s love interest, Lana Lang.

Raniere was arrested this week at a $10,000-a-week villa in Mexico and extradited to the U.S., where he was charged with sex trafficking and accused of branding women in their pelvic area while they were held down, according to a criminal complaint.

In a letter posted on a website related to NXIVM, Raniere wrote, “These allegations are most disturbing to me as non-violence is one of my most important values.”

The group issued a statement Thursday saying they were cooperating with authorities and would clear Raniere’s name.

He also allegedly forced his “slaves” to keep very low-calorie diets, and to document their food intake, the complaint says. As punishment for not following those rules, women were forced to attend classes where they wore fake udders over their breasts while people called them “derogatory names,” according to the complaint.

Former NXIVM publicist Frank Parlato has worked for years to document the inner workings of the group, which purports to be a self-help organization.

“Her nickname among defectors is ‘Pimp Mack,”’ Parlato wrote on ARTVOICE.

Mack was with Raniere in Puerto Vallarta at the time of his arrest.

“She was completely enamored with Raniere and completely under his thrall,” Parlato told Inside Edition.

Kreuk, who signed on first, later brought in her co-star, Mack, and both were used to lure young women to join the group, according to Parlato. “They were used as poster girls,” he told IE.

RELATED STORIES



Charles Manson’s Grandson Awarded Cult Leader’s Body: ‘I’m the Last Man Standing’





Girls Found Safe After Dad Kidnaps Them, Promises Them as Brides to Cult Leader: Cops





Leader of ‘Cult-Like’ Boarding School Is Arrested in Late 1980s Cold Case Death of Toddler

