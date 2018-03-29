Twin brothers welcome babies on the same day

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI (WPBN) Lisa Thorington gave birth to her twin sons, Justin and Josh Thorington, more than two decades ago.
Little did she know, she would be meeting her first grandchildren from each of them on the exact same date on Tuesday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

Josh and his wife Denise welcomed Baby Jack into the world at 4:18 a.m., about an hour before Justin, along with his wife Alex Raphael, arrived at the hospital to give birth to their daughter, Lucy.

Josh and Denise were a bit worried when Justin and Alex weren’t there to see their newborn.

“I thought it was kind of weird that they weren’t coming up,” Josh said. “Then he’s like, ‘Hey, we’ll come see you, but just so you know, Alex is in labor. And you’re the only ones who know, so don’t tell anyone.’ I think they didn’t want to steal our thunder, but we didn’t care.”

Lucy was born at 11:43 p.m.

The twin brothers didn’t expect this rare occurrence to take place, as their babies were due more than two weeks apart.

 

