Under Armour says data breach affected about 150 million MyFitnessPal accounts

By Published: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: People walk by an Under Armour store in Manhattan on February 15, 2017 in New York City.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore-based Under Armour says around 150 million users of its MyFitnessPal fitness and nutrition app and website have been affected by a data security breach.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the company announced Thursday that the MyFitnessPal team became aware March 25 that an unauthorized party had acquired data associated with user accounts in February.

Under Armour says the investigation indicates that the affected information includes usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords, but not payment card data or government-issued identifiers.

In addition to releasing a statement, the brand began notifying MyFitnessPal users through email and app notifications on Thursday.

The company is encouraging users to change their passwords, and is working with data security firms and law enforcement to investigate.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s