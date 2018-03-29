VIDEO: Cheetah jumps into car on safari trip

They say curiosity killed the cat.

Perhaps, but not this cat.

However, the animal’s curiosity probably had the man in this video worried about his own life.

That man is Britton Hayes, and his spring break tour through the Serengeti got him way closer to Africa’s wildlife than he ever imagined.

He and his uncle, who shot the video, were on safari in Tanzania when three cheetahs targeted their Land Cruiser.

One jumped on the hood, and another ventured inside the vehicle.

After sniffing around, and chewing on the seats a bit, the animal left Britton unharmed.

