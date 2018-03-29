Video Shows the Tense Moment a Cheetah Explored a Safari Group’s Car

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A cheetah turned the tables on a safari group hoping to get a closer look of the animal in the wild.

The group was on safari in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park when the curious cat suddenly climbed inside their Land Rover.

Incredible footage shows the cheetah inspecting the backseat of the vehicle while Britton Hayes, of Seattle, sits frozen in fear.

The safari guide told him not to move a muscle or make eye contact with the cheetah to build up trust.

While Hayes was terrified, he said the experience was exhilarating.

“I was scared to death, but I’ve never felt more alive,” he told KOMO News following the encounter.

