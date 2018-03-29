Village of Brice could be punished under proposed traffic camera law

BRICE, OH (WCMH) — When you mention the Village of Brice – two words might pop up.

Speed trap.

A month ago, NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi went one-on-one with the Village’s police chief.

Since Sussi’s investigation, Ohio lawmakers have upped the ante to slam the brakes on what they call “policing for profit.”

Last year, the Village’s police department hauled in more than $500,000 from traffic citations. The Village split the pot with the company which provides the speed cameras, mails out the citations, and handles billing. The Village’s share represented about three-quarters of its general fund.

“I just think it’s a lousy way to make a buck,” said Ohio Rep. Bill Seitz (R/30th District).

Rep. Seitz is the driving force behind House Bill 410.

Under the proposed legislation, civil traffic violations would be filed in municipal courts instead of mayors’ courts, or in case of the Village of Brice, with administrative hearing officers.

“Motorists will have due process and not have to go through a kangaroo court administrative procedure hearing where a city employee, paid by the very city trying to collect the revenue, adjudicates your guilt or innocence,” explained Rep. Seitz.

Police departments that use traffic cameras, like the Village of Brice, would also lose state funding.

“Dollar for dollar by every dollar that they collect from their cameras. We are trying to take the profit out of policing for profit because I believe that’s what this is all about,” Said Rep. Seitz.

NBC 4’s on-going investigation shows the Village’s largest operating expense is its three-man police department. The mayor, for example, earns $400 a month. Chief Bud Bauchmoyer earns $48,000 a year. The motherload of the Village’s revenues comes from – traffic citations.

Sussi recently asked Chief Bauchmoyer, “Isn’t that policing for profit?”

Said Chief Bauchmoyer, “Policing for profit is a term used with seizure. we are not seizing anything.”

Rep. Seitz said, “Obviously the Village of Brice is using these civil photo-enforced traffic devices as a revenue enhancer.”

House Bill 410 cleared the House and is now in the hands of the Senate. On a related note, there’s another House Bill, that if passed, prevents municipalities from setting traffic fines higher than those imposed by municipal and county courts,