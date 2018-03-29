WATCH: Women’s Final Four teams hold press conference ahead of Friday’s semifinals

By Published:
WCMH photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The women’s NCAA Final Four contenders are speaking to the media in Columbus ahead of the semifinals, which begin Friday.

Mississippi State will be at the podium first, followed by the University of Connecticut, Louisville, and Notre Dame.

Mississippi State and Louisville play at 7pm. UConn and Notre Dame play at 9:30pm. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.

The national championship game is April 1 at 6pm and will be televised on ESPN.

For more information including tickets and other activities in Tourney Town, visit the NCAA Women’s Final Four website. 

