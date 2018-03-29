West Columbus neighborhoods rank among worst for overdoses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has seen no new overdoses over the past 24 hours, according to Dr. Anahi Ortiz.

This news comes less than a day after Ortiz’s office reported seeing a “dramatic increase” in overdoses, over the last week.

During a one week span, the coroner said her office had screened 18 overdose deaths, primarily in victims coming from the west side of Columbus.

The majority of the deaths were fentanyl-related.

According to statistics gathered by the city of Columbus, several areas on the city’s west side rank amongst the worst for possible overdoses leading to emergency room visits.

In one zip code (43204) statistics indicate at least 44 potential overdoses resulted in hospitalizations, this year.

Teya Whiting’s family said they are grieving the loss of their 33-year-old loved one, who overdosed in that Hilltop neighborhood.

“I believe that she [Teya] still might be here today if she would’ve made different life choices and surrounded herself with different people,” said Kayla Bettis, Whiting’s sister.

At the nearby Jerry Spears Funeral Home, one funeral director estimated two of every 10 cases he sees are due to an overdose.

“It’s devastating to the families because they don’t really know how to deal with it,” said Steven Spears.

The City of Columbus is maintaining an interactive tool to track suspected overdoses.

To track results in your neighborhood, click here.