Where Is the Cast of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Now?

It’s been 20 years since the first episode of Dawson’s Creek aired, and to celebrate, the original cast has reunited.

For the first time since the emotional series finale in 2003, the actors who portrayed Dawson, Joey, Jen and Pacey are featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

But what has the cast been up to in the years since?

James Van Der Beek (Dawson)

Van Der Beek, who also starred in the 1999 teen movie “Varsity Blues” and the 2002 dark comedy “The Rules of Attraction,” went on to guest and reoccurring roles on shows like “Ugly Betty,” “Criminal Minds,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “One Tree Hill,” “Modern Family” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

Van Der Beek also had several minor roles in various movies, most recently as the anesthesiologist in “Downsizing,” starring Matt Damon.

He married actress Heather McComb shortly after the show ended in the summer of 2003, and the pair divorced in 2010.

Katie Holmes (Joey)

Following the series finale, Holmes went on to major roles in movies like “Pieces of April,” “Batman Begins,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.”

Holmes became engaged to Tom Cruise in 2005 – just weeks after they met. Cruise broke the news by famously jumping on Oprah Winfrey’s couch during an appearance on her show.

They welcomed their first daughter, Suri, exactly one year after their first date.

Shortly after they began dating, Holmes, who was raised Catholic, started studying up on Scientology. She and Cruise, who has been a devout Scientologist since his mid-twenties, were married in late 2006 in a Scientology ceremony held in Italy.

Rumors arose in 2012 when Holmes separated with Cruise that she suspected the “Mission Impossible”-actor would kidnap their daughter. Cruise reportedly continues to have limited contact with Suri.

Most recently, Holmes played Jackie Kennedy in the Canadian-American miniseries “The Kennedys”

Michelle Williams (Jen)

Williams, who continued to live in Wilmington, N.C., for years after the show stopped filming there, went on to appear in many smaller and independent films until her appearance in Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain” as the wife of Heath Ledger’s character.

Off the screen, she was also Ledger’s partner and the pair had a daughter, Matilda, a year after they first met on the “Brokeback” set. Due to the close relationships formed while filming, co-star Jake Gyllenhaal became godfather to their daughter.

Tragically, Ledger died of an accidental drug overdose in New York City in 2008, two years after they had broken up. Williams learned of his death while filming in Sweden.

Williams continued to appear in award-winning movies, including “Blue Valentine,” “My Week With Marilyn” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

Most recently, she appeared in the musical film, “The Greatest Showman.”

Joshua Jackson (Pacey)

Shortly after Jackson’s role in Dawson’s Creek, the Canadian actor appeared in hit movies like “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Shutter.”

He is also renowned for his television shows like “Fringe” and “The Affair,” and had a cameo in the Netflix original series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

In 2010, Jackson hosted “Pacey-Con,” a parody event held at Comic Con in San Diego. He called it, “the only convention that celebrates all things Pacey Witter of Dawson’s Creek in the entire country,” and spent hours meeting with fans and reading fan fiction of his character aloud.

He’s currently starring in the Broadway play, “Children of a Lesser God.”

Mary-Margaret Humes (“Grams”)

Humes, who had made her name as an opera singer and in theater before being cast in “Dawson’s Creek,” returned to Broadway in the years after the hit teen drama. Last year, she was nominated for a Tony award for her role in the musical, “Anastasia.”

She also appeared in movies like “The Stepford Wives,” “Flags of our Fathers,” and “Mirrors,” and television shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Fringe,” alongside Jackson.

Humes, who is now 77 years old, most recently appeared in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” as Madame de Rosemonde.

Kerr Smith (Jack)

Following Dawson’s Creek, Smith appeared in movies like “My Bloody Valentine” and the “Final Destination” series, and TV shows like “Charmed,” “NCIS,” “The Fosters” and most recently, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

He was also the final victim of Ashton Kutcher’s MTV show, “Punk’d.”

Meredith Monroe (Andie)

Monroe continued on to dozens of other television roles, most notably as Aaron Hotchner’s wife, Haley Hotchner in “Criminal Minds.”

She also shares a behind-the-scenes look into her life as a mom-of-two (and two bulldogs) on Instagram.

