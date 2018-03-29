Woman killed in Cincinnati crash was on her way to meet first grandchild

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio woman was on her way to the hospital to meet her first grandchild when she was killed Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 75.

Heather Belcher, 37, of Middletown, Ohio was killed in the crash around 5:45pm Tuesday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Shepherd Lane in Cincinnati, according to WLWT. The highway was closed for several hours.

“There is a car that is completely crushed on 75,” said one 911 caller.

A family member told WXIX Belcher was heading to the hospital for the birth of her first grandchild.

“She had a daughter that was in the hospital giving birth to her first grandbaby,” said Jessica Bratton “It’s devastating that her first grandbaby is going to have to share that tragic day with her because you know on one hand you are celebrating the birth of your child and the other hand you are mourning the loss of your mom.”

Police have not yet released any details about the cause of the crash.