A Look at the Shocking Fan Mail Parkland Shooting Suspect Nikolas Cruz Is Receiving in Prison

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Accused Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been receiving fan mail while in jail. 

The documents were obtained by reporter Doreen Christensen of the Sun-Sentinel newspaper.

“Some of the letters were like, ‘I saw your photo, you look so handsome. Your freckles make you look very handsome,'” she said. 

One letter says, “if you need something I can mail to you…ask. If you need to talk…I’ll listen.”

Christensen calls the fascination with Cruz and his looks “unbelievable.” 

Cruz, who’s on suicide watch, is not allowed to read the mail himself, but he does have access to a commissary account where fans have deposited about $800.

Earlier this month, a judge entered a plea of not guilty on Cruz’s behalf. Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer entered the plea after the suspect’s attorney told her Cruz was going to stand mute on the charges, meaning he was declining to enter a plea. 

A Broward County grand jury indicted Cruz on 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced that it would seek the death penalty for Cruz, who cops say fatally shot 14 students and three staff members at the school.

During his arraignment, Cruz’s attorneys reiterated he would plead guilty if prosecutors decided not to seek capital punishment. 

