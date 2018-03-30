Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Actress Stacey Dash speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress-turned-conservative-commentator Stacey Dash has ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat.

The “Clueless” actress said on her website Friday that she believed the bitterness in politics and the rigors of campaigning and holding office would be detrimental to her family.

Dash is a Republican and pulled out about a month after she entered the contest in the heavily Democratic 44th District. It includes part of Los Angeles, the city of Compton and other communities running south of downtown L.A.

In her statement, she laments a political system that “offers people on the lower end of the economic spectrum little more than symbolic gestures.”

Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film “Clueless.” She worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.

