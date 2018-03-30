Arnold Schwarzenegger Rushed Into Emergency Open Heart Surgery After Complication

Action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after having emergency heart surgery Friday, according to reports.

The surgery took place at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. The 70-year-old Terminator actor reportedly came in for a scheduled procedure to replace a heart valve, but some sort of complication forced doctors to rush into emergency open heart surgery.

“Open heart surgery is an indicator for people who have blockages in the arteries or problems with their valves,” American Heart Association cardiologist Suzanne Steinbaum told Inside Edition. “If it is time and necessary to have treatment, open heart surgery can be lifesaving.”

A representative for the Predator star says he is recovering from surgery and is in stable condition.

“Gov. Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars Sinai to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997,” the Schwarzenegger spokesman said in a statement. “During that procedure, an open heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed. Gov. Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced.”

Schwarzenegger has been very visible in recent weeks, making appearances on CNN and Fox News to talk politics. Just two weeks ago, he was in Australia for a bodybuilding event where he spoke about his health. He said he felt like he was 20 years old.

Schwarzenegger has five children. A week ago, his son, Patrick, appeared on The Chew, where he talked about his dad’s eating habits.

“He likes to eat healthy but when he binges he’ll eat a whole entire pie,” Patrick said.

In 1997, the Twins actor underwent elective heart surgery and has said in the past that heart issues run in his family.

The former body builder has acknowledged steroid use in the past and continues to work out with weights as frequently as he can.

