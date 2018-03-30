Artist Pays Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by Plowing Image of His Face Into a Field

Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, an Italian artist has paid tribute to the civil rights icon with a massive portrait of his face in a field using a tractor.

Artist Dario Gambarin recently used his plowing skills to make a portrait of King in a field in Castognaro, outside the Italian city of Verona.

Gambarin also added the phrase, “I Had a Dream” — a take on King’s famous speech — around the portrait, which took him seven hours to craft.

“I wanted to turn to the past the famous statement of Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ to mean that much has been done but there is still a long way to go,” Gambarin said in a statement.

King was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

As an artist, Gambarin is known for manipulating famous phrases, or as he calls it, “a revolt on the language.” He added that he does this because it “induces a profound reflection on the many transformations that everyone today are living.”

The artist also says he lives by King’s famous quote, “Human salvation lies in the hands of unsatisfied creatives.”

“I always loved [King] and his words,” he told InsideEdition.com. “He was a man of peace and it doesn’t matter if you are American or Italian, his words are universal. He was like Nelson Mandela. He was the champion of an important cause and that is why he is an icon.”

He added: “He had done so much before his assassination and the world changed so much after his assassination but there is still much more we need to do.”

The portrait measures just over 120 meters long (over 393 feet) and each letter was 105 meters long (over 344 feet). The total size of the work was 280 meters long (over 918 feet).This isn’t the first time Gambarin has dabbled into land art.

Last year, he created a portrait of Kim Jong Un last year and wrote the word “Danger” under his face. He also crafted a portrait of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin ahead of the 2017 G20 Summit.

Gambarin has also plowed a likeness of Donald Trump into his field, as well as Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Mandela.

He told InsideEdition.com he started the hobby a decade ago for a “new challenge” and wanted to use “natural resources” to make his art and “be outside more.”

Gambarin is also a world-renowned painter who has had his work displayed in Italy, Turkey, Germany and America.

Click here to see more of his work.

