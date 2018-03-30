As many as 30 dogs killed in Michigan kennel fire

WOOD-TV Staff Published:
(Courtesy WOOD-TV)

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As many as 30 dogs are dead following a fire at a kennel in Muskegon County Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. at a boarding kennel near the Storm’s Ahead Kennels located at 6911 E. Mount Garfield Road in Fruitport Township, east of Norton Shores.

When fire crews arrived on scene, authorities say the kennel was fully engulfed in flames.

Fruitport Township Director of Public Safety Brian Michelli told 24 Hour News 8 that as many as 30 dogs were inside at the time and none survived.

The operators of the kennel have started to contact dog owners, Michelli said.

Fruitport Township and Crockery Township fire departments responded to the fire.

 

 

