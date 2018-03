GLOUSTER, OH (WCMH) — Two black bear cubs were spotted outside Burr Oak Lodge cabins on Thursday in Glouster.

The owners of Burr Oak Lakehouses posted a photo on Facebook of the two young bears, who were exploring an open van. Their mother bear was reportedly not around.

