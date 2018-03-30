Businesses donate thousands to rifle team after school rejects NRA grant

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania high school rifle team has received thousands of dollars in donations since the school board refused a grant from the National Rifle Association.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that businesses unhappy with the decision by the Stroudsburg Area School Board raised $6,750 and turned it over to the district Wednesday for the Stroudsburg High School rifle team.

“It wouldn’t be acceptable if the football team was using helmets from the 1970’s so as a local community we didn’t feel it was acceptable for the rifle team to,” area contractor Brian Winot told WNEP.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign that Democratic state Rep. Maureen Maddenhad started Monday night had reached more than $5,200 Wednesday, passing its $4,730 goal, the amount of the NRA grant.

The board voted 6-2 against accepting the NRA grant, which was intended to replace outdated equipment.