Columbus firefighters honored for their bravery after jumping in pond to free crash victim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Firefighter Michael Lesko and Lt. George Davis were first on the scene of a car submerged in a pond Feb 24.

“We could see the top of the car initially and as we were working to try to get in – the car kept shifting down,” Davis said.

It was about 8 o’clock at night.

The water in the pond near East Broad St and Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road was bitter cold.

They could have waited for a dive team that was on the way but Lesko and Davis did not hesitate.

“I dove under and went to the front seat and didn’t find anybody,” Davis said. “At that point I’d lost my breath. It was freezing cold.”

Lesko then went under to search the back seat.

“When I went under I felt the victim’s calf and went to pull him out and he was stuck,” Lesko said.

Together, and with the help of a Columbus police officer, they were able to free the victim who was revived with CPR and rushed to the hospital but ultimately died.

Lesko and Davis were among four first responders honored Friday by the Benjamin Franklin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Fire Lieutenant Chad R. Bair was presented with a Fire and Chemical Safety and Chemical Commendation. Bair was recognized for his coordination of training with other fire departments to enhance the training capabilities of arriving-on-scene fire personnel.

Columbus Police Sergeant Edward Daniher received the Law Enforcement Award, which is presented to an officer who has served with distinction and devotion in any service capacity of law enforcement. Officer Daniher has been a police officer for 39 years.