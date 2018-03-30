Dashcam shows officer being dragged by suspect’s vehicle

By Published:

BROOKLYN, OH (WKYC) Police in Cleveland have arrested the man wanted for assaulting a Brooklyn, Ohio officer during a Thursday afternoon traffic stop.

A warrant was issued for 33-year-old Jose Camacho, who also goes by the name ‘Chico’ after he fled from a traffic stop causing a Brooklyn police officer to be trapped and dragged along the roadway. The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera as well as his cruiser’s dashboard camera.

Brooklyn Police Chief Scott Mielke says the officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after sustaining a dislocated shoulder. He is now home and recovering.

Camacho is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

 

