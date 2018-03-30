Fifth-grade teacher charged in gang slaying

JONESBORO, GA (WXIA) After a year-and-a-half investigation, Georgia officials announced Thursday afternoon that nine men have been indicted in the murder of two Jonesboro youths.

All nine are allegedly members of the Crips, and one suspect, Michael Desean White, is a DeKalb County elementary school teacher.

Tatiyana and Daveon Coates, ages 11 and 15, were shot and killed in 2016 when they found themselves in the middle of a gang-related shooting.

A key break in the investigation came days later, and more than 130 miles to the north, in Tennessee.

“There was gang activity that occurred in Chattanooga where there was a drive-by shooting,” said Stefan Schindler with Clayton County PD Criminal Investigations Unit. “During that drive-by shooting a weapon was dropped at the scene. That weapon subsequently was linked to our homicide.”

Clayton County officials said the children had no way of knowing about the violence coming their way. Several gang members, according to police, were looking for a 15-year-old boy who stole guns from the gang.

Months after the shooting, White started as a paraprofessional with DeKalb County schools. He became a fifth-grade teacher in August 2017.