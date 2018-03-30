Friday Freebies: Easter egg hunts, Easter Bunny photos and more

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Easter is just around the corner! From kids-only fun and sweet Easter fun to special-needs friendly hunts and adults-only events, we’ve got you covered.

Friday:

Eggs, Paws and Claws

  • When: Friday and Saturday, 9am – 5pm
  • Where: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (4850 W. Powell Road, Powell)
  • Cost: Zoo admission (optional photos with the Easter Bunny are an additional $19.99)

Magic Mountain Egg Hunt

  • When: 6pm
  • Where: Magic Mountain (8350 Lyra Drive, Columbus)
  • Cost: $4 for egg hunt ages 10 and under; $10 for egg hunt attraction package for children ages 12 and under; $15 egg hunt attraction package for children ages 13 and up
  • Note: Must purchase egg hunt or raffle tickets to receive egg hunt attraction package

Pataskala Eggsplosion 2018

  • When: 5:30 – 7:15pm
  • Where: Licking Heights High School (4000 W. Mink St., Lancaster)
  • Cost: Free, but please register in advance

Upper Arlington Eggsplosion 2018

  • When: 5:30 – 7:15pm
  • Where: Centennial High School (1441 Bethel Road, Columbus)
  • Cost: Free, but please register in advance

Saturday:

2018 All-star Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 9:30am
  • Where: Bruce Howard Recreation Center (2505 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus)
  • Cost: Free

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 11:30am – 1pm
  • Where: Camelot Cellars (901 Oak St., Columbus)
  • Cost: $5
  • Note: Event is for adults ages 21 and over

Bexley Annual Easter Egg Dash

  • When: noon – 1pm
  • Where: Jeffrey Park & Mansion (165 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley)
  • Cost: Free

Blacklick Woods GPS Egg Hunt

  • When: noon – 4pm
  • Where: Blacklick Woods Metro Park Nature Center (6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg)
  • Cost: Free, but GPS units are limited so you should bring your own

Canal Winchester Community Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 10am
  • Where: Roger Hanners Recreational Fields (458 Groveport Road, Canal Winchester)
  • Cost: Free

Civitans Egg Hunt for People with Disabilities

  • When: 11am
  • Where: Westerville Community Center (350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville)
  • Cost: Free, but please register ahead of time by calling 614-901-6506

Clintonville Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 10am
  • Where: Whetstone Park of Roses (3923 N. High St., Columbus)
  • Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged

Delaware Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 11am – noon
  • Where: Delaware Veterans Park (1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware)
  • Cost: Free
  • Note: The Easter Bunny will be available after the hunt for free photos.

Easter Egg-Splosion 2018

  • When: 1pm
  • Where: Cross Creek Park (3342 Hilliard-Rome Road, Hilliard)
  • Cost: Free

Gahanna Easter Egg Hunt with Infinite Church

  • When: noon
  • Where: Gahanna West Middle School (350 N. Stygler Road, Gahanna)
  • Cost: Free, but please register at www.infinitechurch.org

Grandview Heights Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 10am – noon
  • Where: Wyman Woods Park (1520 Goodale Blvd., Grandview Heights)
  • Cost: Free

Hilliard Kidsfest Bunny Breakfast

  • When: 9am – 1pm
  • Where: Franklin County Fairgrounds Ganyard & Edwards Buildings (5091 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard)
  • Cost: $6 for kids, $8 for adults, $20 for family pack

Lewis Center Community Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 10am – noon
  • Where: Olentangy Orange High School football stadium
  • Cost: Free

Maple Grove Park Family Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 10am – noon
  • Where: Maple Grove UMC (7 W. Henderson Road, Columbus)
  • Cost: Free

Pancake breakfast, Bunny Hop and Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 9am – noon
  • Where: Worthington Hills Market (7860 Olentangy River Road, Columbus)
  • Cost: $5 pancake breakfast; egg hunt is free

Slate Run Egg Hunt

  • When: 11am – noon
  • Where: Slate Run Metro Park (1375 State Route 674 North, Canal Winchester)
  • Cost: Free

Thompson Community Center Eggstravaganza

  • When: 10am
  • Where: Thompson Community Center (1189 Dennison Ave., Columbus)
  • Cost: Free

Tuttle Park Egg Hunt

  • When: 9 – 11am
  • Where: Tuttle Park Recreation Center (240 W. Oakland Ave., Columbus)
  • Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged

2018 Westerville Bunny Hop 5K

  • When: 8 – 10am
  • Where: Westerville Sports Complex (325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville)
  • Cost: $35 for ages 8 and up until March 30; $45 for ages 8 and up on day of race; $15 for Kids’ Dash (ages 7 and under)

Westerville Spring Eggstravaganza

  • When: Kidz Zone event starts at 9am; egg hunt starts at 10am
  • Where: Westerville Sports Complex (325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville)
  • Cost: Egg hunt is free, Kidz Zone event is $5per child

Sunday:

Easter Fusion

  • When: 10am
  • Where: World Harvest Church (4595 Gender Road, Canal Winchester)
  • Cost: Free

Young’s Dairy Annual Easter Egg Hunt

  • When: 2 – 2:40pm
  • Where: Young’s Dairy (6880 Springfield-Zenia Road, Yellowsprings)
  • Cost: Free

