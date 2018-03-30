Friday Freebies: Easter egg hunts, Easter Bunny photos and more

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Easter is just around the corner! From kids-only fun and sweet Easter fun to special-needs friendly hunts and adults-only events, we’ve got you covered.
Friday:
- When: Friday and Saturday, 9am – 5pm
- Where: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (4850 W. Powell Road, Powell)
- Cost: Zoo admission (optional photos with the Easter Bunny are an additional $19.99)
- When: 6pm
- Where: Magic Mountain (8350 Lyra Drive, Columbus)
- Cost: $4 for egg hunt ages 10 and under; $10 for egg hunt attraction package for children ages 12 and under; $15 egg hunt attraction package for children ages 13 and up
- Note: Must purchase egg hunt or raffle tickets to receive egg hunt attraction package
- When: 5:30 – 7:15pm
- Where: Licking Heights High School (4000 W. Mink St., Lancaster)
- Cost: Free, but please register in advance
Upper Arlington Eggsplosion 2018
- When: 5:30 – 7:15pm
- Where: Centennial High School (1441 Bethel Road, Columbus)
- Cost: Free, but please register in advance
Saturday:
- When: 9:30am
- Where: Bruce Howard Recreation Center (2505 N. Cassady Ave., Columbus)
- Cost: Free
- When: 11:30am – 1pm
- Where: Camelot Cellars (901 Oak St., Columbus)
- Cost: $5
- Note: Event is for adults ages 21 and over
- When: noon – 1pm
- Where: Jeffrey Park & Mansion (165 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley)
- Cost: Free
- When: noon – 4pm
- Where: Blacklick Woods Metro Park Nature Center (6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg)
- Cost: Free, but GPS units are limited so you should bring your own
Canal Winchester Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: 10am
- Where: Roger Hanners Recreational Fields (458 Groveport Road, Canal Winchester)
- Cost: Free
Civitans Egg Hunt for People with Disabilities
- When: 11am
- Where: Westerville Community Center (350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville)
- Cost: Free, but please register ahead of time by calling 614-901-6506
Clintonville Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt
- When: 10am
- Where: Whetstone Park of Roses (3923 N. High St., Columbus)
- Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged
- When: 11am – noon
- Where: Delaware Veterans Park (1121 S. Houk Road, Delaware)
- Cost: Free
- Note: The Easter Bunny will be available after the hunt for free photos.
- When: 1pm
- Where: Cross Creek Park (3342 Hilliard-Rome Road, Hilliard)
- Cost: Free
- When: Friday and Saturday, 9am – 5pm
- Where: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (4850 W. Powell Road, Powell)
- Cost: Zoo admission (optional photos with the Easter Bunny are an additional $19.99)
Gahanna Easter Egg Hunt with Infinite Church
- When: noon
- Where: Gahanna West Middle School (350 N. Stygler Road, Gahanna)
- Cost: Free, but please register at www.infinitechurch.org
Grandview Heights Easter Egg Hunt
- When: 10am – noon
- Where: Wyman Woods Park (1520 Goodale Blvd., Grandview Heights)
- Cost: Free
Hilliard Kidsfest Bunny Breakfast
- When: 9am – 1pm
- Where: Franklin County Fairgrounds Ganyard & Edwards Buildings (5091 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard)
- Cost: $6 for kids, $8 for adults, $20 for family pack
Lewis Center Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: 10am – noon
- Where: Olentangy Orange High School football stadium
- Cost: Free
Maple Grove Park Family Easter Egg Hunt
- When: 10am – noon
- Where: Maple Grove UMC (7 W. Henderson Road, Columbus)
- Cost: Free
Pancake breakfast, Bunny Hop and Easter Egg Hunt
- When: 9am – noon
- Where: Worthington Hills Market (7860 Olentangy River Road, Columbus)
- Cost: $5 pancake breakfast; egg hunt is free
- When: 11am – noon
- Where: Slate Run Metro Park (1375 State Route 674 North, Canal Winchester)
- Cost: Free
Thompson Community Center Eggstravaganza
- When: 10am
- Where: Thompson Community Center (1189 Dennison Ave., Columbus)
- Cost: Free
- When: 9 – 11am
- Where: Tuttle Park Recreation Center (240 W. Oakland Ave., Columbus)
- Cost: Free, but donations are encouraged
- When: 8 – 10am
- Where: Westerville Sports Complex (325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville)
- Cost: $35 for ages 8 and up until March 30; $45 for ages 8 and up on day of race; $15 for Kids’ Dash (ages 7 and under)
Westerville Spring Eggstravaganza
- When: Kidz Zone event starts at 9am; egg hunt starts at 10am
- Where: Westerville Sports Complex (325 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville)
- Cost: Egg hunt is free, Kidz Zone event is $5per child
Sunday:
- When: 10am
- Where: World Harvest Church (4595 Gender Road, Canal Winchester)
- Cost: Free
Young’s Dairy Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- When: 2 – 2:40pm
- Where: Young’s Dairy (6880 Springfield-Zenia Road, Yellowsprings)
- Cost: Free
NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please send an email to rgribble@wcmh.com.