Girl Missing for 2 Years Is Found Safe After TV Show Featured Her Story

A Texas girl who was missing for two years has been found safe after her story was featured on a television show.

Mariah Martinez, 9, vanished in 2016 after cops say she was taken away from her home in Lubbock.

Last week, A&E’s “Live PD” featured an episode about the events leading up to her disappearance.

Mariah was taken by her mother, who allegedly chose to flee rather than show up to a court hearing that may have led to her children being taken away, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

In a statement, Lubbock police said their agency kept the case “at the top of their priority list,” but was unable to pursue some previous leads because of jurisdictional restrictions.

Following a viewer tip, several agencies were able to work together to find Mariah in New Mexico.

“We received a viewer tip & worked w/ Lubbock Police Department & New Mexico State Police to find her,” The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children wrote on Facebook this week. “Big thank you for bringing home one of our missing kids!”

Live PD first aired in 2016 and follows police on their nighttime patrols, some of which are broadcast live to the public.

RELATED STORIES



Devonte Hart, Boy Seen Hugging Cop in Viral Photo, Missing After Car Crash Kills Family





Girl, 14, Missing for a Month Walks Into Sacramento Business Asking for Help





Police Serve Search Warrants in Case of TV Anchor Who Vanished 23 Years Ago

